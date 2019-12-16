Canucks Golden Knights Hockey

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was named the NHL's "First Star" of the week for the week ending Dec. 15.

Pacioretty, who has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances, had two goals and two assists to help the Golden Knights defeat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Golden Knights, "Pacioretty led all skaters with 5-3—8 in four contests to help the Golden Knights (18-13-5, 41 points) win three of four contests to move into second place in the Pacific Division and one point back of the Arizona Coyotes (19-12-4, 42 points) for first."

"The 31-year-old New Canaan, Conn., native is in his second campaign with the Golden Knights and leads all Vegas skaters in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34) in 2019-20," the release added.

