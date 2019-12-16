LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was named the NHL's "First Star" of the week for the week ending Dec. 15.
Pacioretty, who has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances, had two goals and two assists to help the Golden Knights defeat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Golden Knights, "Pacioretty led all skaters with 5-3—8 in four contests to help the Golden Knights (18-13-5, 41 points) win three of four contests to move into second place in the Pacific Division and one point back of the Arizona Coyotes (19-12-4, 42 points) for first."
Here’s some great news to start your Monday... ⭐️— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 16, 2019
Max Pacioretty is the First Star of the Week in the @NHL 👏👏👏#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/x1QOe2aphU
"The 31-year-old New Canaan, Conn., native is in his second campaign with the Golden Knights and leads all Vegas skaters in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34) in 2019-20," the release added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.