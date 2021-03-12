UPDATE: The Golden Knights confirmed Friday afternoon that Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the NHL's COVID Protocol List and has rejoined the team.
"After additional testing, it has been confirmed that VGK experienced a false positive COVID test in St. Louis yesterday," the team said in a tweet.
Whether or not Fleury will play tonight is not known. The starting goalie is rarely announced by DeBoer and usually isn't known until the team comes out for warm-ups about 30 minutes prior to the game.
The Golden Knights never made a roster transaction to bring up another goaltender so the two goalies available will be Fleury and Logan Thompson.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is isolating himself in his St. Louis hotel room while going through the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absences List.
Head Coach Pete DeBoer did provide significant updates on Fleury's situation when he met with the media Friday morning.
"Not much to say," DeBoer said. "He’s on the list and people need to keep in mind that that list doesn’t necessarily mean you have COVID and that you’re out for two weeks. There have been a number of false positives and things out there. We’re working through that whole process right now."
DeBoer said goalies Dylan Ferguson and Logan Thompson are with the team now, but Robin Lehner is still in Las Vegas while working to come back from an upper body injury.
"Robin is not on the trip," DeBoer said. "He’s practicing in Henderson. He’s getting close, but not an option for tonight."
The Golden Knights face the Blues tonight at 5:00 in St. Louis. The teams play each other again Saturday.
