LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Single game tickets for the Golden Knights first round playoff series go on sale at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The team says availability is extremely limited.
The Golden Knights are still waiting to find out who they will play in the first round. If the Avalanche beat the Kings tonight, Vegas will open with Minnesota as the second seed in the Honda West Division. If the Avalanche lose, the Golden Knights will win the west and open the post season with St. Louis. The players say they will be watching.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale TODAY at 3pm.— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 13, 2021
Here is the email the team just sent out #VegasBorn @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ILhS2oGdpd
"I’m gonna watch it," said forward Jonathan Marchessault. "I’m gonna put it in the background, let’s put it that way. Sometimes when it’s dinner time there’s a lot happening at the Marchessault's. So I’m going to put it in the background and check it out. Hopefully we get a little lucky and have a big game from LA and finish first."
"It’s a tight race until the last game of the season, but I’ll watch and cheer for L.A. for once," goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said.
The NHL released the dates for the first round series no matter who is playing. If the Golden Knights play Minnesota, the series will open at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. If Vegas plays St. Louis, the series begins at 7:00 Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
