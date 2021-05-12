LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights wrap up their regular season schedule Wednesday night in San Jose. Vegas needs a win against the Sharks and a loss by Colorado in one of their two final games against the Kings in order to win the Honda West Division, the President's Trophy for the the team with best record in the NHL and home ice advantage throughout the NHL playoffs.
If the Golden Knights win the division, they will open the post season against St. Louis. If Colorado finishes first in the division, the Golden Knights will open with Minnesota.
The NHL has not announced the dates for potential Golden Knights' playoff series yet.
In Monday's 2-1 loss to Colorado, the Golden Knights were forced to go with only 15 skaters because of salary cap issues and NHL rules on replacing injured players. For the final game in San Jose, Vegas is expected to have at least two more skaters back.
The VGK did not practice or hold media sessions on Tuesday or Wednesday morning, but the Sharks spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's game and said they will try to do what they can to beat the Golden Knights and ruin their chances at the division title.
"There’s some extra motivation," said Sharks' forward Evander Kane. "I think we’ve done enough favors for these guys this year and it would be nice to definitely spoil their party and ruin that opportunity for them."
"Guys have enough pride to come in today and play a hard game against a team that we obviously don’t like," said Sharks' forward Timo Meier. "So we want to play well and show that we can play hockey and make it tough on those guys."
The Golden Knights game at San Jose is scheduled to start at 6:00.
