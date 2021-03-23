LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights won for the fifth straight time on home ice Monday night, beating the Blues 5-1. Vegas' victory was their 22nd of the season through 30 games, keeping them atop the Honda West Division standings.
"We just have to find a way to push, that's a big win, we feel a lot better about ourselves these last three games going 2-1, instead of 1-2," said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.
The Golden Knights scored four goals in the third period Monday night. Vegas has outscored their opponents this season, in the final 20 minutes, 43-24. That is the largest goal differential in the third period in the NHL this season.
"I think it's sticking to what we do best," said Stone. "It's 1-1, you can start cheating the game, cheat on offense, I think we've done a good job of that, letting our opponent cheat for the offense , we turn pucks over and take it back the other way."
"I think we just have a mature group," said Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault. "We know how to win hockey games, we know what to do to be successful, and on a back-to-back it's not necessarily going to be an extremely fast game or anything, we're just trying to play in our position and controlling the puck and like I said I think it comes down to having a mature group and we're finding a way."
Playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Golden Knights had plenty of excuses heading into Monday's match up with the Blues. It was also their third game in four days and their seventh game in eleven days. However, Vegas is undefeated this season in the second half of a back-to-back.
"Chalk it up to depth and goaltending, the ability to play two goalies on those weekend or back-to-back nights and get a fresh goalie in there, and depth, we had the ability to roll four lines, our third and fourth line did a great job, which takes some pressure off your big guys minute-wise and I think that is the key to have success during these types of schedules."
The Golden Knights were given the day off on Tuesday. They will return to the ice at City National Arena on Wednesday before hitting the road for Denver, starting a two game set with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
