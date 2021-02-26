LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 a packed T-Mobile Arena cheered as the PA announced "Welcome nurse Marija Djoković, accompanied by General Manager George McPhee." She was the last of a series of first responders who took the ice ahead of the first ever Vegas Golden Knights home game.
Fast forward nearly 4 years later, and Djoković is a Golden Knights superfan.
"Prior to the knights coming here I watched hockey as a kid but didn’t have a team, we didn’t have professional sports here, after October first happened and they got me on the ice it was definitely something that I didn’t want to miss again, as far as the games went,” Djoković said.
She eventually became a season ticket holder, and was crushed when the Knights suspended games and then started playing without fans. As a nurse practitioner, she understands why this was necessary.
"When we had that big surge back in December, we took that step back when the Governor decreased capacity, I was like there’s no way the season is coming back this year, no way. We were averaging probably more than half our patients coming into the ER were [COVID-19]-related. And now we’re seeing 10% so it’s a huge decrease over the last month."
When she heard T-Mobile would be welcoming fans at limited capacity, she knew she had to get her hands on some game tickets and she did. She was able to book at least two seats for all upcoming games.
"When I got on on Tuesday morning there were no pods of 6 left, because it took me like 7 minutes to get in from the queue, so I got pods of 4 for the first game and 2 for the remainder of the games," Djoković said.
She said it doesn't feel real to think she will be able to watch the Golden Knights play in person again.
"I can't wait. I can't believe it's 3 days away, I'm going on vacation at the end of next week and I'm more excited about the Golden Knights game than my trip.
She said aside from seeing the team in action, she's looking forward to doing things we haven't been able to do during the pandemic again.
"I think I’m just excited we’re taking a step in the right direction, and it will be a step toward normalcy and will motivate more people to say ‘Hey maybe we’ve done the right thing by closing up for a bit and maybe we can start going back to our normal lives.'"
