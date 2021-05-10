LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights face with Avalanche tonight at T-Mobile Arena with a lot on the line. A Vegas win would clinch the Honda West Division, the President's Trophy, given to the team with the best regular season record in the NHL, and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"This is what you play for," Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer said. "When you start training camp in January you play for the idea and hope that you’re in this position, you control your own destiny, you’re at home. It’s not going to be easy but we’re excited about the opportunity."
The VGK players are also excited about the task at hand.
"Tons of excitement," defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "Obviously, you’re getting to that time of the year where every point is crucial and you’re getting to that exciting time of the year. You don’t want to get to far ahead to playoff time but these last stretch of games have been playoff type of games and that’s the fun time of year."
"It’s going to be a fun game for sure," forward Nic Roy said. "We’ve put ourselves in a position to control our own destiny so we’re looking forward to that game and it’s going to be a big game for sure. We’ve prepared well and I think we’ll have a good game."
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon will return for the Avs after missing the last two games with a lower body injury.
DeBoer would not reveal the game availability of Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves, only saying he has some game time decisions to make.
The opening face off at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7:08.
