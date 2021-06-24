LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights face a must-win in Montreal Thursday night if they plan to keep their season alive. The Canadiens own a 3-2 series lead after a dominating Game 5 win in Vegas on Tuesday, now sitting one win away from their first Cup Final appearance since 1993.
Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer says the recipe for a win in Game 6 is simple.
"I think do what we've done all year," said DeBoer. "Rely on our foundation and principals and don't get impatient and don't get outside our structure. We fell behind last game and self-imploded after that. Lesson learned and I'm sure we'll be better tonight."
One of the biggest issues for the Vegas this series, and really the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been the power play. The Golden Knights are 0-13 in the series and just 4-41 this postseason.
"We trust our team; we trust our players," said Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek. "We just need to cash in, that's it."
The spotlight for the VGK at the Bell Centre will once again be in net and who starts for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate on Thursday, indicating he will be patrol the paint for the second time time in three games. During his media availability Nosek may have given away the secret that Pete DeBoer was trying hard to protect.
