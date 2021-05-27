LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the third consecutive postseason the Golden Knights have blown a 3-1 series lead and once again have to deal with the dreaded Game 7. The Minnesota Wild shutout Vegas in Game 6 at the Xcel Energy Center 3-0, sending the series back T-Mobile Arena for a winner-take-all contest.
"There is a lot of playoff experience in that room and the guys in there know every day you wake up in the playoffs and you still have an opportunity to play, it's a great day and that's what we got," explained Golden Knights Head Coach, Pete DeBoer. "Excited about tomorrow night, I know our group is going to be ready and we'll let it fly."
It's been feast or famine for the Golden Knights in this series in Minnesota. In the three games they've won, they've outscored the Wild 12-3. However, in the three losses the combined scored has been 8-2 Minnesota with two Cam Talbot shutouts.
"The other team has a say in how you're going to play, you're not going to walk in and dictate for 60 minutes how the game is going to go, it's just not reality and it's not playoff hockey," said DeBoer. "Teams are too close, too good, and the margins of error are small."
The Minnesota Wild are 3-0 all-time in Game 7's and all of those wins have come on the road. The Golden Knights are 1-1 in Game 7's and 0-2 all-time in series clinching games at T-Mobile Arena. The good news for the VGK, they're led by Pete DeBoer who has a 5-0 record in Game 7's.
"We don't have some of the results back yet, so I'm waiting on those, so I don't have one for you right now."
