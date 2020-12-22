LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will announce on Tuesday his retirement from the National Hockey League.
According to a news release, Engelland's retirement comes after playing parts of 11 seasons and appearing in 671 National Hockey League regular-season games with three teams.
Engelland will announce his retirement from the NHL on a Zoom meeting later this afternoon, the Golden Knights said.
According to the team, with the announcement of his retirement, Engelland will transition to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, serving as the Special Assistant to the Owner.
For your service on the ice. For being a hero in our community.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 22, 2020
Congratulations on your retirement and thank you Deryk Engelland for a great hockey career! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hsQr16Kass
In his role with the foundation, he will support the Golden Knights, VGK Foundation and Bill Foley’s other charitable efforts through community outreach. Engelland will attend events with Foley and serve as his representative when he is unable to attend, the team said. He will also work with different business units to help further their specific goals.
“Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight. A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Since he joined our organization in 2017, Deryk’s service to our community has been exemplary. On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization, we would like to congratulate Deryk on an outstanding career. He has made an indelible mark on our city and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community.”
Engelland played three of his 11 NHL seasons with the Golden Knights and finished with 41 points (8 G, 33 A) to go with 79 penalty minutes in 202 games.
Engelland helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final during Vegas’ first season. Following that season, he was named the winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award thanks to his speech following the horrific events on October 1, 2017 and his efforts to honor the heroes from October 1, the team noted in the release.
