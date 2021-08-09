LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hockey Canada announced its coaching staff for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, and on it are Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer, and Golden Knights Director of Hockey Operations Misha Donskov.
DeBoer will join Canada’s Olympic coaching staff for the first time. DeBoer’s international resume includes serving as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Team at four IIHF World Championships (2010, 2011 2014, 2015), winning a gold medal in 2015. DeBoer was also an assistant coach with Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2007 Canada-Russia Super Series, and twice served as an assistant coach at the IIHF World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal in 2005. He was named head coach of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights midway through the 2019-20 season, previously serving as head coach in Florida, New Jersey and San Jose. In his first season with New Jersey in 2011-12, he led the Devils to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2003, and he reached the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with the San Jose Sharks in 2015-16.
“We are very excited to introduce the members of Canada’s coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics, as each individual brings a tremendous amount of experience that will benefit our team if NHL players are able to participate in Beijing,” said Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney. “Under the leadership of Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper, and with the contributions of this very skilled coaching staff, we are thrilled to have them lead us at the Olympics and represent our country with pride as they build a team that will compete for a gold medal.”
DeBoer will assist Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning) and will be on the bench with fellow assistants Bruce Cassidy (Boston Bruins) and Barry Trotz (New York Islanders).
Donskov was named a special assistant for coaching operations.
There has still not be a decision if NHL players will participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
