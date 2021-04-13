LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thanks to a 4-2 come-from-behind win at the Staples Center on Monday night, the Golden Knights won their third straight and their fourth of five games.
With 15 games left in the season, the Golden Knights currently sit second in the Honda West Division, four points behind the Colorado Avalanche.
"I'm not a believer in managing anything other than trying to win as many games as you can to give to give yourself the easiest path possible come playoff time, and the easiest path is obviously home ice advantage against the lowest seed as you move through," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Doesn't necessarily mean success, but we want to pursue that as hard as we can."
The Golden Knights have won their division twice in their first three seasons. DeBoer says the Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal, but adding another division banner is also a goal they'd like to accomplish.
"We will manage energy by not practicing, giving them time off between games as much as we can in this condensed schedule by making sure our travel is well planned and well thought out, but there will be no pacing ourselves down the stretch for the playoffs, our goal is to finish first."
Monday in LA, Max Pacioretty scored his 300th NHL goal while on the powerplay in the third period while playing in his 802nd career game. He beacme the 21st U.S. born skater to accomplish that feat, but he recognized the bigger picture of the two goals prior to that one.
Mark Stone snapped a 10-game drought, with a shorthanded, game-tying goal late in the second. Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal in the third, ending an 11-game drought.
"Goals haven't come as easy of late for a lot of guys," said Golden Knights forward, Max Pacioretty. "(Alex Tuch's goal) is just a vintage blow by everyone and power it through, roof it. (Mark Stone) just a huge goal and an important time in the game where we didn't seem to have much going, take a penalty, for that late in the shift. People talk about he's not a good skater, I never thought that, and he proved me right there."
