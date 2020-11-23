LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed Monday night that four player have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the team, the players who tested positive are self-isolating and recovering.
Out of caution, team officials are closing off-ice player areas such as the locker rooms, lounge, gym, training room and video room. The areas will be closed through the Thanksgiving holiday.
City National Arena will remain open and spots like Mackenzie River Pizza and the Arsenal will operate under current COVID-19 guidelines.
The Golden Knights are continuing to follow the Center for Disease Control and National Hockey League recommendations to ensure the health and safety for the community, staff and players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.