LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Everyone knows the Stanley Cup playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint, but the Golden Knights are still stuck at the starting gate, after losing 1-0 in overtime Sunday in Game 1.
"I don't look at last nights game like we totally outplayed them and walked out of their robbed in the game," said Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "I thought we could have won that game, we did enough we could have won it, but again, we didn't play well enough, long enough to make sure we won it. I think we can be better and we have to be better. I think our group has been real good at self-evaluation and response, I think that's one of the strengths of our group, they're an honest group."
For just the fourth time in their brief playoff history the Golden Knights lost the opening game of a series, however they are 3-0 in Game 2's following that game one loss.
"Every loss in the Stanley Cup playoffs is devastating honestly," said Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch. "It's never easy to bounce back, but like I said before the 25 guys we have in this room right now, that are coming in working hard every day, or 26 however many it is, we know what it takes to bounce back from a game like that. We know what it's like to be successful in the playoffs and we're going to do everything in our power tomorrow. We know why we're here, we know the type of team we have and we have to stay confident in our room and we can't let that waiver. As frustrating as it is I think we the ability in our room to stay confident and stay poised to not let it get to our head."
"I think the experience helps," said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. "Goes a long ways, we've got guys in this room that have won multiple Stanley Cups, we've got great leadership throughout our whole team and it's one game. There is a lot of hockey left, we regroup today and be ready to go tomorrow."
