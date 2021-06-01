LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After taking the day off on Monday, following their 7-1 loss in Game 1, the Golden Knights were back on the ice Tuesday with a renewed sense of optimism ahead of Game 2.
"The feeling is good, we lost the first game, tough circumstances, you never make excuses, but coming from where we were coming from and their situation, having been off, that's a tough game on any schedule," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I know we'll be better tomorrow night. The day off really helped, we looked at some things and we'll get some things fixed."
The VGK practiced at the Family Sports Center -- The Avalanche practice facility -- for about an hour in one of their most spirited practices of the season.
"Any time you can get an extra day to and rest your body, take a little time off is huge," said Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. "Our guys took that to get some rest, get away for a little bit and then got back to work today so it was good."
"Yeah, I think we had a great day today, looked at the tape, going to make some adjustments to how we played in game one, followed it up with a good practice today," said DeBoer. "You never can predict results, but I know we're going to have a good game tomorrow night."
Mattias Janmark did not practice on Tuesday. DeBoer said he still wasn't feeling right after taking a hit from Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the second period of Game 1. Brayden McNabb (COVID) and Tomas Nosek (Undisclosed) did not make the trip with the team to Denver for the start of this series. Alec Martinez, who hasn't practiced for the past six weeks, did not skate on Tuesday, but the league's leader in blocked shots has yet to miss a game this postseason.
Robin Lehner was also noticeably absent, but DeBoer said it was just a maintenance day, all but confirming the newly named Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury will make his series debut Wednesday night.
"Flower is excited to getting in there and playing," said DeBoer.
"I feel bad for Robin he was thrown to the lions, where we didn't have our best game and they had their best, it's a tough one," said Fleury. "But for me personally good to have a few days, res the legs a bit take it easy. Have a good practice, I feel like we haven't had a full practice in a while, so it was good to go out there and do some drills."
"When you play, you're always looking for the puck most of the time, when you're on the bench maybe you can look at the game as a whole, see where guys are at, I think it's good to have both perspective and hopefully it can help me in net."
