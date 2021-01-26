LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights coaching staff will be self-isolating as COVID-19 protocol for Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues.
The team provided the following statement:
Out of an abundance of caution, the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff will be self-isolating for Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues due to COVID-19 protocols. Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will be behind the bench Tuesday along with members of the Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff. We will provide additional updates when appropriate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
