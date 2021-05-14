LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are once again asking teachers and students to "Knight Up" during their quest for a Stanley Cup.
In a partnership with the Clark County School District, the Golden Knights are encouraging all schools to "Knight Up" by showing support for the VGK in creative and imaginative ways with chants, posters, cheers, outfits, and more.
ENTER THE CONTEST
From May 17 until May 21, classrooms can submit a photo or video explanation of how their class or school shows passion for the Golden Knights for a chance to win an official prize.
Entries can be submitted by using this link.
Prizes include a Fanatics jersey, official banner and individual prize packs for students involved.
Three total winners will be contacted directly and may also be announced on the Golden Knights social media channels. Schools can also show their support by using #KnightUp on social media.
