LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL announced on Monday Golden Knights Mark Stone as the 3rd star of the week.
The VGK captain scored five goals and added five assists during the four-game road trip in Southern California, helping Vegas extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
The 28-year-old is 12th in the NHL in scoring with 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 43 games this season. Stone ranks third in the league in plus/minus (+25), tied for third in game-winning goals (7), seventh in shooting percentage (20.3%) and tied for eighth in assists (35).
