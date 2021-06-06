LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the second time in three years, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, an award given to the best defensive forward, voted on by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Stone led all Vegas forwards in average ice time (19:04) on the team that posted the league's nest team goals-against figure (2.18 GA/game) and finished second in the League's overall standings (40-14-2, 82 points).
"I mean it's cool, to be put in a category with those guys," said Stone. "But I've got other things on my mind today, I think I'll look back on that when I'm 40 years old and retired."
He also logged the third-most total ice time among forwards on the NHL's best penalty-killing unit, as the Golden Knights allowed just 19 power-play goals in 144 times shorthanded (86.8%).
The Vegas captain led the NHL in takeaways for the second time in three seasons with 58 and recorded a career-best +26 rating, tops among team forwards.
"An honest 200-foot hockey player, he always makes the right decision, with defensive responsibility in mind and he does it without it affecting his ability to create offense. It's a rare gift," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "Sometimes you get guys who are great defensively, but they do it at the expense of offense and sometimes you get great offensive players that do it at the expense of defense. He's just one of the guys that just makes those decisions properly, every single time, to maximize offense and defense. They're a rare breed, he belongs in that group, and he should win it in my mind."
The 29-year-old Winnipeg native is the second Golden Knights player announced as a 2020-21 NHL Awards finalist to date, joining goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (Vezina).
The Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron and the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov are the other finalists.
The Frank J. Selke Trophy was presented in 1977 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank J. Selke, one of the great architects of Montreal’s and Toronto’s championship teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.