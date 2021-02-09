LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a 5-4 home win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, the Golden Knights cancelled their postgame media availability. The team released a statement shortly after the game ended:
"Due to COVID-19 protocols, tonight's Vegas Golden Knights postgame media availability is cancelled. We will provide additional updates when appropriate."
The team later updated media that the Golden Knights would not hold practice on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Tuesday marked the first day since January 26 that the Golden Knights didn't have a player listed on the NHL's COVID-19 list. Alex Pietrangelo, who was on that list, returned to practice at City National Arena for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Shea Theodore was injured late in the first period against Anaheim. He returned in the second period, but did not play in the third. Tomas Nosek, was not on the Golden Knights bench the entire third period.
The Anaheim Ducks made forward Troy Terry available via Zoom after the game, but cancelled the rest of their availability once he finished.
The Golden Knights have had three games postponed due to COVID-19.
