LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is getting "closer" to returning to the team, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.
McNabb was placed on long-term injured reserve last month after sustaining a lower-body injury during a game against the St. Louis Blues on January 26th.
Since being placed on the LTIR, the Golden Knights blueliner is eligible to return as early as Saturday against the Ducks, though it sounds like he will need more time.
"He's getting much closer and I think he's still got to have a final X-ray or image to confirm full healing and then he'll get integrated in the group," said head coach Pete DeBoer. "Then get him up to speed, having not skated for a month. Don't have a specific time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.