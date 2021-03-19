LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights begin a stretch of three games in four days with the first of two games in Los Angeles against the Kings Friday night.
The Kings are playing good hockey right now and have put themselves back in the playoff picture. Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer said it's a team that cannot be taken lightly.
"They’ve got a nice blend of veterans who know how to win and have won cups and a wave of young guys with skill coming up underneath," DeBoer said. "They’re really starting to figure it out. They’re a dangerous team, hard to play against. They’re better than their record and their goalie gives them a chance to win every night."
Friday's game is the halfway point of the regular season for the Golden Knights, who are scheduled to play 29 games in the next 51 days.
"The pace has been, obviously, you’re playing every other day or in same cases back to backs," defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "But I think those teams that weather those situations and obviously the schedule are the teams that pay attention to rest and making sure everyone takes care of themselves and taking care of business every single game night."
DeBoer said forwards Chandler Stephenson and Alex Tuch will be game time decisions. Opening face off is scheduled for 7:08.
