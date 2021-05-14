LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Let the quest for the Cup begin. The Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
"They're a really good team," said Golden Knights General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon. "A really good team. They're feeling it, they're really excited about their season, excited to be playing our team. We know we'll need to be our best if we're going to have success in round one, that's just how it is."
On paper, Minnesota is the worst matchup for the Golden Knights. The Wild were the only team to hand Vegas a losing record (3-4-1) during the regular season. All-time, the VGK are just 5-10-1 against the guys in green and have never won in regulation in St. Paul.
"I can't imagine the historical success they've had is going to have anything to do with the series," said McCrimmon. "The Stanley Cup playoffs, it's hard to win, the games are different. We have good experience in these situations, we know what to expect, but it will be a challenge to grind out any one win and win the race to four against any team that you're playing this time of year."
"The format and the number of times you're playing teams in the division, definitely gives you a better book on your opponent than you would in a normal playoff series in a normal year, " said Golden Knights Head Coach, Pete DeBoer. "Having said that, that book is still pretty impressive when you look at Minnesota and how they've played us. We obviously have to learn from some of the things we didn't do well and try and exploit some of the things that maybe they don't do well."
After losing a tiebreaker with the Colorado Avalanche, the Golden Knights fell short of a third division title and their first Presidents' Trophy. However, despite being the second seed out of the Honda West Division, the VGK were the only team in the league to reach the 40-win mark and closed out their regular season winning 16 of their final 20 games.
"I consider it a luxury that we played meaningful games right until the final game of the season," said DeBoer. "I think we've been in a playoff type mode for a while now. I don't think we have to flip any switch, we've been in a playoff mindset for a while now. We had the most wins in the league and we have to remember that and remind ourselves what we do well."
"It's do or die," said Golden Knights Captain, Mark Stone. "You have to win four out of seven games to move on, but I don't think you want to change your game. We won 40 games for a reason, we played good hockey. When you play a team seven games in a row they're going to pick up your tendencies, they're going to pick up yours, you have to make adjustments as the series goes on. Going into game one we don't want to change much, I think we're adding a little more physicality, getting some guys back for game one which is exciting."
Friday afternoon, the Golden Knights held a semi-optional practice, with most attending. Ryan Reaves, who did not play the final 16 games of the regular season, was once again skating, taking rushes with the fourth line.
Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch, and Tomas Nosek were absent from practice, but DeBoer says don't read too much into that just yet.
"If someone wasn't out there it doesn't mean they're injured," explained DeBoer. "We have a couple days of practice here today and tomorrow. The injuries are what they are, I think we have some guys I'd consider day-to-day and everyday we'll wake up here and show up and see who is ready to play."
"I don't anticipate we're going to have any significant shortfalls in terms of access to personnel," said McCrimmon. "We'll be ready to play on Sunday at 12pm. We look forward to having a full lineup."
For the second straight home game, the Golden Knights on Sunday will hold around 40% capacity inside T-Mobile Arena.
"I don't know I can ever properly put into words the impact that our fans have on our team," said McCrimmon. "The fans are just an absolute God send for the sport really, and not that you don't always know that, but you're never without them. you just have a new appreciation for what they really mean and for Golden Knights fans, they're at another level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.