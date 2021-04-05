LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are giving fans a chance to purchase some of their favorite players' favorite things.
Each player, along with head coach Pete DeBoer, and President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, have filled baskets with some of their favorite items that will be auctioned off.
In the basket will include a signed jersey and various other items such as hats, shirts, photos, snacks, books, golf equipment and more. DeBoer and McPhee will be giving away their letterman jackets from the Lake Tahoe game.
The auction is officially live beginning Monday and will run through the 10-minute mark of the third period of the game on Friday, April 9 when the Golden Knights host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
VGK Owner, Chairman, and CEO Bill Foley will include a basket filled with a few of his favorite world-class wines.
Fans can get more information and bid on the auction by visiting favorite.givesmart.com or texting "Favorite" to 76278.
Proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and a portion will benefit Olive Crest Nevada and Catholic Charities.
