LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Less than 24 hours after one of the most memorable moments and games in franchise history, the Golden Knights are in Denver, Colorado getting ready for a second round series with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.
"They're the best team in the league. They arguably have the best player in the league couple of them," said Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty. "We have to make life hard on them. We knew to get where we want to go, we'd have to go through them, at least through the second round."
The Avalanche come into Game 1 with Vegas on six days rest. Colorado swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round, outscoring the 2019 Stanley Cup winning franchise 20-7 in four games.
"We're going to get them fresh, and we both have the same record, they got us on the tie break, but everyone believes they're the measuring stick team in the league and they've been sitting at home probably resting up, but no matter what we have to make life difficult especially on their star players."
The Golden Knights split their seasons series with Colorado (4-4), but are just 2-4-1 all-time in Denver. The Avalanche are led by superstar center Nathan MacKinnon, who centers arguably the best line in hockey with Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog.
After going seven games with one of the best defensive teams in Minnesota, the Golden Knights now get one of the best offenses in the NHL. The Avs scored a league 197 goals during the regular season.
"They have a lot of speed and skill, good in all areas of the ice, their lineup is good all the way through," said Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. "Like you said eliminating that speed, that skill, making it tough in all areas of the ice, and I think focusing on our game too, what we do well and executing that game plan and managing pucks, doing all the little things that make us a good team are going to be key and looking forward to the next series."
The Golden Knights are likely to be without the services of defenseman Brayden McNabb who was placed on the NHL COVID list on Wednesday. General Manger Kelly McCrimmon confirmed Saturday he tested positive for the virus.
However, with the return of Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves to the lineup in Game 7, the Golden Knights head into the second round as healthy as they have been in months.
"It's not too often you're healthier going into the second round than you were entering the first, but that was probably the case, I love our group, I love how we handled the first round, obviously we're excited to get to work and see how we stack up against Colorado."
Game 1 is set for Sunday at 5pm PT at Ball Area in Denver, CO.
