Golden Knights Sharks Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates in front of San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced a schedule change for the Golden Knights.

According to the NHL, the Knights' game against the San Jose Sharks originally scheduled for Friday, April 23 is now scheduled to take place Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PST.

