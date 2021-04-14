LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced a schedule change for the Golden Knights.
According to the NHL, the Knights' game against the San Jose Sharks originally scheduled for Friday, April 23 is now scheduled to take place Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PST.
The @GoldenKnights vs. @SanJoseSharks game originally scheduled for Friday, April 23 is now scheduled to take place Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT. https://t.co/GuMAFtwjZK pic.twitter.com/fPVXbvIjDC— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2021
