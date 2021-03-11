LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have received approval to increase the fan capacity for games at T-Mobile Arena from 15 to 20% starting with their next home game March 15 against San Jose.
The increase will raise the capacity limit to 3,473.
The new batch of tickets went on sale to season ticket members at 9:00 am on Thursday. The sale to the public with the remaining tickets begins at 11:00 am on Thursday.
Fans who attend Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena must adhere to strict Covid protocols that include blocks of seats being spread out, mandatory mask usage and limited access to parts of the arena.
The Golden Knights are currently on the road with games Friday and Saturday at St. Louis. They return home for a two game series with the Sharks on March 15 and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.