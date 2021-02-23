LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans on how people can purchase tickets for games in March.
The team has been approved to have fans up to 15% capacity at T-Mobile Arena. That means up to 2,600 fans will be allowed to attend games, 2,200 tickets will be sold in arena seating and 375 seats will be sold across the 44 luxury suites.
Starting Wednesday, season ticket holders, partial season ticket holders and those belonging to the "Can't Wait" group will have the option of buying tickets at a reduced rate.
On Thursday at 10:00 am, a limited number of tickets will be put on sale to the public. Ticket prices will begin at $135.
Tickets will be sold in groups of 2, 4, or 6. They will not be able to split up into different numbers.
There will be several protocols in place for fans attending games:
- A day of game symptom check must be complete using the CLEAR app
- No bags will be permitted inside the arena, including purses and clutches
- Fans will be limited to section groups near their seats that will have concessions and restrooms
- Masks will be required to be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking
- Fans will be dismissed after the game by sections
Parking will be free at the surrounding lots near T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights have home games on March 1 and 3 against Minnesota, March 15 and 17 against San Jose, March 22 against St. Louis and March 29 and 31 against Los Angeles.
