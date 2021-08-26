LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans will be able to mingle with their favorite Golden Knights and Silver Knights players during the 2021 Fan Fest event in downtown Las Vegas.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced that the team will host its annual Fan Fest on Thursday, September 16 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and will be open to the public.
Players from the Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights will be there, as well as members of the broadcast team and the VGK Cast.
Player appearances are subject to change, the team said in a release.
There will be games and activities, including a question and answer session with the players.
The first 500 fans will receive a complimentary co-branded hat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.