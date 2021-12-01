LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have released new holiday ticket packages for a few upcoming games.
The two new packs are named after characters from the classis holiday special "The Year Without Santa Claus".
The "Heat Miser Pack" features game against warm-climate teams including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings. The "Snow Miser Pack" features games against cold-climate teams like Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. Each pack includes one ticket to each of the three games and one ticket to Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Heat Miser Pack
- Thursday, December 21: Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, January 4: Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. PT
- Saturday, March 19: Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m. PT
Snow Miser Pack
Tuesday, January 11: Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. PT
Tuesday, February 1: Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. PT
Wednesday, March 3: Boston Bruins, 6 p.m. PT
Both packs are on sale now and start at $299.
Fans purchasing either pack can also add up to three of the following games starting at $93: January 6 vs. New York Rangers, January 20 vs. Montreal Canadiens, or February 26 vs. Colorado Avalanche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.