LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have sent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo back to Las Vegas for further evaluation to an upper-body injury.
"Obviously not a great sign he returned home for evaluation," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I'm not concerned it's long, long-term, but he's definitely out for the foreseeable future."
Pietrangelo blocked a shot with his arm/wrist late in the game against San Jose on Saturday. He was a game-time decision on Monday in Minnesota but did not play.
DeBoer also confirmed that Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Brayden McNabb are once again game-time decisions ahead of their re-match with the Wild on Wednesday night.
The Golden Knights did provide some good news Wednesday morning, announcing Robin Lehner was loaned to the Henderson Silver Knights for a conditioning assignment.
Lehner hasn't practiced since February 11th, where he left morning skate at City National Arena early due to an upper-body injury.
"Great step, obviously, we've been waiting for him," said DeBoer. "There has been multiple positive steps to get to this point, but for him to integrate to a full team practice is a great first step to get him back to us."
The Silver Knights will practice at Lifeguard Arena at 11am, the first skate since the team had to postpone their game on Monday due to COVID-19 affecting the team.
Some other roster transactions:
- Goaltender Logan Thompson was recalled to the Golden Knights roster.
- Forward Patrick Brown has been added to the VGK taxi squad.
- Goaltender Oscar Dansk and forward Tyrell Goulbourne were assigned to Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.