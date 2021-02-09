LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Golden Knights' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was back on the ice for the team's morning skate Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks on the NHL's COVID-19 List.
Head coach Pete DeBoer has said Pietrangelo was asymptomatic and had been skating on his own to get back in shape, but this is the first time he was allowed to skate with the team.
DeBoer said after the practice that Pietrangelo will not play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.
"I don't believe he's an option for us tonight," DeBoer said. "I think after tonight he will be. It's just based on protocol, this isn't about letting him get up to speed. I think even at half-speed we would take him in the line-up if he's available."
Pietrangelo was the only player who was out as part of an outbreak that also put three coaches in isolation and postponed three games. All of the coaches have returned and are now with the team.
The Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks in the first of a two game series tonight at 7:00 at T-Mobile Arena.
