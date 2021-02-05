LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said in a media availability Friday morning that Alex Pietrangelo will not play in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Pietrangelo is still on the NHL's COVID Protocol list.
DeBoer said that he's heard Pietrangelo is doing well.
CONFIRMED: Alex Pietrangelo is OUT tonight vs the LAK#VegasBorn— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 5, 2021
DeBoer said that Dylan Coglan will make his NHL debut tonight.
