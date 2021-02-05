Blues Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) plays against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said in a media availability Friday morning that Alex Pietrangelo will not play in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Pietrangelo is still on the NHL's COVID Protocol list.

DeBoer said that he's heard Pietrangelo is doing well.

DeBoer said that Dylan Coglan will make his NHL debut tonight.

