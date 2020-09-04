LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3 to 0 in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs.
The Golden Knights advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Dallas Stars.
Game 1 is set for Sunday in Edmonton.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
