LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week.
Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
Amadio joins fellow Golden Knights payers William Carrier and Johnathan Marchessault on the list.
Update: Forward Michael Amadio is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2021
The Knights claimed Amadio off waivers on Oct. 30.
With Carrier, Marchessault and Amadio sidelined with COVID-19, the Golden Knights have recalled Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the Henderson Silver Knights.
Golden Knights are home for a six game homestand and host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at T-Mobile.
