LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After trading the face of the franchise, Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the team would be looking to add a quality backup netminder.
Not even an hour into the free agency window on Wednesday it appears the Golden Knights have found a partner for starter Robin Lehner.
According to Darren Dreger, the Golden Knights have signed former Winnipeg Jets backup, Laurent Brossoit to a two year deal with an AAV of $2.325.
✍️We have signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract!!! WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS, LAURENT!!!! pic.twitter.com/0uX3Cq38ED— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 28, 2021
Over the course of three seasons in Winnipeg, Brossoit appeared in 54 games winning 25 of them, sporting a .913 save percentage.
