LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights honored the lives of those killed in the 1 October shooting, and recently added additional gold stars to its Vegas Strong banner.
According to the Golden Knights' organization, the team added two stars to its the Vegas Strong banner inside T-Mobile Arena in memory of Samanta Arjune and Kimberly Gervais.
The team released the following statement.
“We recently updated our Vegas Strong banner at T-Mobile Arena in memory of Samanta Arjune and Kimberly Gervais, who both passed away from the injuries they suffered on Oct. 1, 2017. Their names along with two accompanying stars have been added to the banner, bringing the total number of individuals recognized to 60.
When the original banner was raised to the rafters at the end of the 2017-18 regular season, we made the decision that the number 58 would never be worn by a player in our organization. This will still be the case as we move forward and we do not plan on removing other numbers from selection at this time. We will, however, continue to update the banner itself if appropriate.
The lives of Kimberly, Samanta and all the victims from that tragic night will forever be with us in our hearts. Their light continues to shine bright.
We are - and always will be - Vegas Strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.