LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) — It's official — another Golden Knights fan favorite is leaving the team, according to a news release sent Thursday. Alex Tuch is part of the deal to acquire 25-year-old Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel.
"The team has acquired forward Jack Eichel and a draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks," for 2022 1st-round pick and 2023 3rd-round pick, the release said.
With Tuch leaving the Knights, only six original “Golden Misfits” currently remain with Vegas: William Carrier, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore.
VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon held a news conference Thursday morning:
According to the team, Eichel is an NHP veteran, having played 375 games with the Sabres and recording 139 goals and 216 assists throughout his career.
More importantly, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon made clear he will allow Eichel to have his preferred choice of surgery by having his herniated disk artificially replaced, which is something the Sabres denied because the procedure had never been performed on an NHL player.
“The decision of the surgery is one that we respectfully defer to Jack and his representatives,” McCrimmon said. “Why wouldn’t his people want what’s best for him?”
Where the Sabres balked by insisting Eichel have fusion surgery, McCrimmon accepted the reality in making what could be called a Vegas gamble in acquiring a player who will be sidelined for another three to five months. In doing so, he addressed the franchise’s most pressing long-term need, a top-line center, by trading forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks to Buffalo.
“The price was high for him obviously in terms of what we have sent to Buffalo, but at the same time for a player of this ilk, it should be high,” McCrimmon said. “For me, when you look at what an NHL contending team should look like, he’s really an important piece of that.”
In Buffalo, GM Kevyn Adams can finally proceed with additional pieces to his youth movement, and an emphasis on players proud to wear the Sabres jersey. Tuch, for one, was a Sabres fan growing up in Syracuse, New York.
Though the dispute between the Sabres and Eichel reached a breaking point over surgery, the two sides appeared headed for divorce long before he was hurt in March.
“He shared with me that he was ready to ...” Adams said, without finishing the sentence. He then added: “It was a frustration for him, and it all built over time, and that’s where he got to.”
Adams declined to say whether Eichel requested a trade.
