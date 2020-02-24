LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights made multiple trades at the trade deadline Monday afternoon.

First, the Golden Knights acquired goalie Robin Lehner from the Blackhawks.

The goalie announced that he was heading to Las Vegas in a tweet Monday afternoon. The Golden Knights confirmed the move in their trade deadline show, broadcast Monday afternoon.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the trade involved sending Malcolm Subban, a 2020 second-round pick in the NHL draft and prospect Slava Demin to the Blackhawks.

The Canadiens announced that they traded forward Nick Cousins to the Golden Knights for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Golden Knights confirmed the trade shortly after.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the trades deadline in full during in a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

