LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights made multiple trades at the trade deadline Monday afternoon.
First, the Golden Knights acquired goalie Robin Lehner from the Blackhawks.
The goalie announced that he was heading to Las Vegas in a tweet Monday afternoon. The Golden Knights confirmed the move in their trade deadline show, broadcast Monday afternoon.
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the trade involved sending Malcolm Subban, a 2020 second-round pick in the NHL draft and prospect Slava Demin to the Blackhawks.
Really exited to join Vegas. Going to be a ride. Can’t wait to get there but please no drums at the airport I’m shy...— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020
The Canadiens announced that they traded forward Nick Cousins to the Golden Knights for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Golden Knights confirmed the trade shortly after.
The Canadiens have acquired the Vegas Golden Knights’ fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, in return for forward Nick Cousins.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wx7rhLV6y6— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2020
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the trades deadline in full during in a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
