LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goalie Robin Lehner will make his first start with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Head coach Peter DeBoer made the announcement after the team's morning skate, according to a tweet from the team.

"We're going with the big fella tonight," DeBoer reportedly said.

The Knights acquired Lehner from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline on Monday. 

The team also shared that Mark Stone will be out of tonight's game with a lower-body injury. His status is still being evaluated, the Knights said.

The Knights will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. 

