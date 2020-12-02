LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV, Boise State and the Mountain West Conference announced Friday's game between both universities has been canceled.
The game will not be rescheduled, according to the statement.
"Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region."
This is the second canceled game for UNLV this season.
Statement from UNLV, Boise State and MWBased on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region pic.twitter.com/ibtgWANy6I— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.