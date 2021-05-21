ST. PAUL, MN (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights did not practice Friday, deciding to rest their bodies and prepare for Saturday's pivotal game four in Minnesota.
Thursday night, Vegas rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit and score five unanswered goals to complete a 5-2 win in game three to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It was the first Golden Knights win in regulation in Minnesota.
The focus quickly turned to game four with an attempt to take command of the series.
"We’re building our game, it’s heading in the right direction," said head coach Pete DeBoer. "We think we know the formula to replicate here in order to have success and it’s on to execute and do that again. Hopefully, it leads to win. If it doesn’t we’ll go back at it in game five."
With the way game three unfolded, a fast start in game four would put the Wild on their heels, but DeBoer said he's heard enough about fast starts.
"You guys keep talking about fast starts and we keep laying eggs in the first period so I’m not going to talk about fast starts," DeBoer said. "Obviously, the next game is always the most important. I like how we’re getting better as the series goes on so we’re going to leave it at that."
Game four is set for 5:00 p.m. Saturday before the series returns to Las Vegas for game five Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.