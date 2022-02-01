LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the actual NFL Pro Bowl will take over Allegiant Stadium later this week, players from both teams competing in the game will take part in several practices and skills events leading up to Sunday's event.
While tickets to Wednesday's skills show appear sold out, as of Tuesday afternoon, fans are still able to register for free tickets to AFC and NFC practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
According to the ticket website, the schedule of practices is as follows:
THURSDAY – 2/3, 9:00 AM DOORS
- AFC – 10:00 AM PRACTICE
- NFC – 11:30 AM PRACTICE
FRIDAY – 2/4. 9:45 AM DOORS
- NFC – 10:45 AM PRACTICE
- AFC – 12:15 PM PRACTICE
SATURDAY – 2/5, 9:00 AM DOORS
- AFC – 10:00 AM PRACTICE
- NFC – 11:30 AM PRACTICE
The ticket website notes that Pro Bowl practices at the Ballpark "will follow Clark County and state of Nevada COVID-19 health and safety protocols." Fans ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings while in public indoor places and crowded outdoor venues regardless of vaccination status, the website notes.
To register for tickets, click HERE.
(1) comment
Woke NFL and their support of BLM is disgusting. Stop watching them. They hate you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.