LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local soccer program, Soccer Stars LV, is offering free weekly online soccer classes on YouTube for young children aged 2-6.
The soccer classes have educational values to them as the children learn numbers, letters and colors as well as soccer fundamentals, the company said.
The owners of the company said they usually host classes at several preschools and daycare centers in the valley.
For more, visit SoccerStarsLV YouTube page.
