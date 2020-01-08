LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fredi Moderegger, a former UNLV women’s basketball player, organized a school day for five local elementary schools to tour the campus and attend the Lady Rebels game against Boise State.
More than 1,300 third through fifth graders watched UNLV take down Boise State 66-65, winning their fourth game in a row.
Along with a free basketball game, the students learned about scholarships, GPAs and the academics required to attend college. The students toured around campus, speaking to the admission counselors who answered any questions they had.
Fredi is now a third grade teacher at Roundy Elementary and is proud to give back to her community working with UNLV women’s basketball.
The Lady Rebels will host Wyoming on Saturday at the Cox Pavilion at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.