LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What began as a few friends throwing a football around, has grown into an annual game.
Every Thanksgiving, a group of current and former high school football players from Henderson meet up for the Turkey Bowl. This year, they met at Heritage Park.
"We all know each other from high school, especially from playing football back in the day," said Jordan Gallegos, who plays every year. "Its just real good to have the community come out and get some good fun before Thanksgiving with the family, so we are thankful for it."
The game is all about having fun, but for one of the players' dad, it means even more.
"It just means the world, I guess you could say," Jacob Fulton said. "All of us come out here, we like to come out and play, especially in front of our dad. My dad has ALS and dementia and he just really likes to see us come out here and play together as friends and family."
This was the third year the team played at Heritage Park.
