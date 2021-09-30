Marc-Andre Fleury bobblehead

Marc-Andre Fleury bobblehead (FOCO)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Marc-Andre Fleury may be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks this upcoming season, but his final season in Las Vegas will be forever remembered thanks to Forever Collectibles.

FOCO has released a new piece of memorabilia for the medieval maniacs, commemorating Fleury's Vezina Award winning season. They are numbered to 221.

https://www.foco.com/products/marc-andre-fleury-vegas-golden-knights-vezina-trophy-bobblehead

The company has also released a new bobblehead for Raider Nation, featuring superstart tight end Darren Waller.

https://www.foco.com/products/darren-waller-las-vegas-raiders-rising-star-bobblehead

Both bobbleheads are listed at $60 each.

Darren Waller bobblehead

Darren Waller bobblehead (FOCO)

 

 

