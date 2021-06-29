LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knight’s Marc-Andre Fleury has won the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL’s top goaltender.
Fleury had 26 wins in the regular season and had a goals against average of less than two per game. He also combined with Robin Lehner to win the Jennings Trophy, which is given to the goaltending tandem that gave up the fewest goals in the season.
Congratulations to first-time winner of the prestigious Vezina Trophy, Marc-Andre Fleury! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Fw7N2Gvkea— NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2021
He received 14 of the 31 first place votes and beat out Tampa Bay goalie Andre Vasilevsky.
This is Fleury’s first time winning the Vezina trophy.
