LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Workers at the Dollar Loan Center are putting the finishing touches on what will be the home arena of the Henderson Silver Knights.
"I couldn't imagine when I moved here 32 years ago that we would be talking about having a facility of this size, of this nature, bringing this amount of attention to the city of Henderson," said Troy Westover, facilities manager for the City of Henderson.
Westover said the process has been smooth.
"The design/build team has done a wonderful job," Westover said. "We gave them a very difficult task. Most of the time when you do a project of this size, you have it designed and then it takes 22-24 months to construct. Our team is doing the entire thing to be constructed in 18 months."
Westover said the new arena will be a big improvement over the pavilion that used to be there.
"There were so many activities that we couldn't hold because it was an outdoor arena," Westover said. "We wanted to make sure we could build something to still have all those activities but add to it."
Fans may notice the facility is very similar to the T-Mobile Arena. Westover said that's intentional.
"We want everything to inspire the players at the lower level to try to work their way up to the big boys," Westover said.
Overall, Westover said this will be a great addition to the city.
"I'm not an expert in minor league hockey, but everyone I've talked to says that it is easily the top one they've seen," Westover said. "The standard of quality, the access and I will tell you, once you get on the floor, you see how intimate this space is. It will really make you excited to be in the arena."
The first public event held at Dollar Loan Center will be the Big West Basketball Championship on March 8. The Silver Knights will play there for the first time on April 2.
