LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The countdown to the Raiders season opener has changed from weeks to days, as the Silver and Black get set kickoff on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.
It's been a long training camp and while we learned a lot through the preseason, fans still don't know what to expect from their 2021 Las Vegas Raiders. The reason is because none of the starters saw any snaps during the exhibition games. Practice and the roster tells us the team looks better, especially on defense, though Raiders head coach Jon Gruden isn't patting anyone on the back just yet.
“I’m not going to stand up here and make a bunch of predictions. We think [Yannick] Ngakoue is a great player, that’s why we went out and got him. We think Maxx [Crosby] is on the rise. We think some of these other guys are pretty good players, but how do they play together and most importantly we’re getting ready for Baltimore. We got to start getting ready for an opponent that’s very unique and different. And we do like our defensive line, we made a number of changes there and we’re anxious to see them play.”
Reports surfaced Friday that the Raiders have signed running back Peyton Barber off the Washington Football Team practice squad and will put him on the 53-man roster with Jalen Richard on the IR. Gruden also saw their linebacker depth take a hit during training camp with the injuries to Nic Morrow (foot) and Javin White (knee). Raiders general manager Mike Mayock fixed that by signing free agent KJ Wright and trading for Denzel Perryman.
“We were fast last year. We are faster on defense for sure this year," said Gruden. "We think the addition of [Tre’von] Moehrig, obviously the defensive linemen you’re talking about, that’s a lot of speed that we added. But [Darren] Waller is as fast as any tight end in the league. [Henry] Ruggs is fast. If [Bryan] Edwards can stay healthy, he’ll showcase his speed. So, we’re fast. Kenyan Drake can run. What do you do with the speed? That’s the big question, what do you do with it?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.